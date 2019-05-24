PHOTOS: Flower Mound walks it off against Euless Trinity at Globe Life Park

The Trinity beach cheers on their Trojans against Flower Mound in the first game of the 6A Region I high school baseball semifinals Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Trinity second baseman Dylan Crooks can’t come up with a ground ball against Flower Mound, Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx.
Trinity’s Sean Hannigan is tagged out at home by Flower Mound catcher Weston Peninger in the first game of the 6A Region I high school baseball semifinals Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Trinity’s Brock Pacheco slides safely at home against Flower Mound catcher Weston Peninger in the first game of the 6A Region I high school baseball semifinals Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Trinity second baseman Dylan Crooks comes up with a catch against Flower Mound, Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx.
Trinty starting pitcher Nick Fort (L) gets congratulated by one of his coaches during the game against Flower Mound, Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx.
Trinity first baseman Jeremy Colon (37) stretches to get the out at first base against Flower Mound’s WIll Miller (4), Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx.
Trinty starting pitcher Nick Fort goes 5 2/3, giving up seven hits and 2 earn runs against Flower Mound, Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx.
Trinty starting pitcher Nick Fort delivers a pitch during the game against Flower Mound in the first game of the 6A Region I high school baseball semifinals Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Flower Mound starting pitcher Cam Brown delivers a pitch during the game against Trinty in the first game of the 6A Region I high school baseball semifinals Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Trinity catcher Jimmy Crooks makes contact during the game against Flower Mound, Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 in game 1 of the 6A Region I High School baseball semifinals played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tx.
