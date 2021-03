Girls Basketball Arieona Rosborough with a nice move and banker sparks Southwest Christian March 10, 2021 02:35 AM

Arieona Rosborough with a nice move and banker sparks Fort Worth Southwest Christian during a 26-8 run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Arlington Grace Prep. The Eagles downed Dallas Christian 58-50 in the TAPPS Class 5A semifinal.