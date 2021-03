Girls Basketball Arieona Rosborough acrobatic three-point play sparks Southwest Christian March 10, 2021 12:22 AM

Arieona Rosborough's steal, acrobatic lay up and made free throw cut Dallas Christian's lead to one just before halftime on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Arlington Grace Prep. Fort Worth Southwest Christian won the TAPPS Class 5A state semifinal 58-50.