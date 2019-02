Mansfield Legacy gets by Birdville thanks to four-star guard

February 14, 2019 11:16 PM

Harmoni Turner, who is rated as the No. 56 player in the country for the class of 2020 by ESPN, had a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Broncos to a 40-30 victory over Birdville in a Class 5A area round game.