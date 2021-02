Boys Basketball Spin move and lay in by Jaxson Kapellusch helps propel Euless Trinity February 23, 2021 02:24 AM

Jaxson Kapellusch takes an inbound pass and makes a nice spin move and lay in to help propel Euless Trinity to a 61-53 victory over Keller in a Class 6A bi-district basketball game on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Colleyville Heritage High School.