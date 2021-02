Boys Basketball A steal and acrobatic three-point play by Birdville guard Chase Henderson February 20, 2021 11:25 PM

Birdville guard Chase Henderson steals an Aledo pass and completes a three-point play after an acrobatic lay up on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Richland High School. Henderson led all scorers with 23 points in the 53-42 win by the Hawks.