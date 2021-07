As we gear up for another school year next month, let’s look back at 2020-21.

Filled with great moments and jaw-dropping performances, it’s time to vote for Fort Worth’s best high school female team.

Check back for male team of the year.

Vote for Fort Worth-area female high school team of 2020-21 Aledo Softball: Played for a state championship, first trip to the final since 2015 Eaton Volleyball: Reached the regional final for the first time in program history Kennedale Track and Field: First UIL state title in 17 years Byron Nelson Cheer: Won the 6A D2 state championship Boswell Softball: First trip to the regional semifinals in program history FW Southwest Christian Basketball: Won second straight TAPPS state title Lake Country Christian Volleyball: Appeared in its first state title game in 28 years Midlothian Heritage Soccer: Won 6-0 in 4A final for second state championship Grapevine Faith Soccer: Captured the 3-peat and fourth title in five years Grapevine Volleyball: Reached the state tournament for the first time in program history Created with