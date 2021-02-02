High School Sports
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school boys soccer player of the week
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school boys soccer player of the week
Voting ends on Wednesday.
You may vote more than once.
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school boys soccer player of the week
Voting ends on Wednesday.
You may vote more than once.
Send nominations every Sunday to bgosset@star-telegram.com.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments