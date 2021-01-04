Nolan Catholic girls soccer coach Jay Fitzgerald wins 400th career high school game

Jay Fitzgerald rung in the new year with a career milestone at Nolan Catholic.

Avery Pick scored on a Laci Earixson assist in the 44th minute and the Vikings beat Keller, 1-0, on New Year’s Day to give Fitzgerald his 400th career high school soccer victory.

All 400 wins have come with the girls program at Nolan Catholic.

This season marks Fitzgerald’s 22nd year.

“Milestones are special, not just for the personal accomplishment, but it shows more about the program and the players commitment to high standards,” he said. “None of this would be possible without the buy-in of the players because it goes way beyond the three-month season. It’s a 12-month process.”

Blessed to be around a community of driven, like-minded individuals from our coaches, teachers, staff, administrators, and of course our student-athletes #HighBarEveryday https://t.co/1OCsBghnpC — Happy New Year from Nolan Women’s Soccer (@nolansoccer) January 4, 2021

With Fitzgerald, Nolan has been one of the premier girls soccer programs in the state for the past two decades.

Accomplishments include 13 trips to the state championship game, state final four in 15 of the last 19 years, 18 regional titles and nationally ranked every year since 1999.

The Vikings have been state runner-up 13 times.

Twelve have come against Dallas Ursuline. They lost to Houston St. Agnes last season.

“To be honest, it is the entire community from the families, the fans, teachers, administration, alumni, etc. that make these milestones happen,” Fitzgerald said. “I continue to take it game-by-game and day-by-day because that is the fastest, most efficient way to accumulate success.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach such special people with tremendous drive, passion and commitment.”

Nolan went 25-5-4 last season.

Overall, Fitzgerald has compiled a 400-144-49 record, a total of 593 games, all at Nolan.

The Vikings (9-3-1) next play Addison Trinity at 7 p.m. Thursday.