Watch as former DFW high school football stars team up for Oklahoma Sooners touchdown

Already leading 42-14 midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s home game against West Virginia, the 5th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners blocked a punt for another score.

Two former high school stars from Dallas-Fort Worth teamed up for the TD.

Arlington Martin’s Brayden Willis ran right up the middle untouched to block the attempt, which came inside WVU’s end zone. The ball nearly bounced out of bounds for an OU safety, but Plano Prestonwood’s Austin Stogner fell on it for six.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Listed at 6-3, 235, Willis was a 3-star tight end for the Warriors. Now he’s a sophomore fullback at OU.

Willis was ranked as the nation’s No. 19 tight end/H-back by ESPN and the No. 70 overall tight end by 247Sports. He caught 29 passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 572 yards and 16 touchdowns and passed for 521 yards and four touchdowns as a senior to win the District 4-6A MVP award.

Stogner was a 4-star TE out of Prestonwood, where he compiled over 1,400 yards receiving and 21 TDs in three seasons.

He was ranked as the nation’s No. 70 prospect by ESPN, No. 93 by 247Sports, the No. 2 TE in the class of 2019 by 247Sports, No. 3 by ESPN and No. 11 by Rivals. He was an All-American Bowl selection.