Overtime thriller comes down to field goal between Haslet Eaton and Keller Timber Creek

Teammates and coaches celebrate with Eaton kicker Dakota Lamb (49) after he won the game in overtime, 23-20. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019 Special

Dakota Lamb kicked a 42-yard field goal, bouncing the ball off the left upright, to give Haslet Eaton a 23-20 overtime victory against Keller Timber Creek on Thursday night at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex in the District 5-6A opener for both teams.

The field goal helped Eaton (1-0, 3-1) stop a second half rally by Timber Creek (0-1, 1-3), which had trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons had tied the game, 20-20, with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter on a two-yard TD pass from Jason Akers to Jacob Bowersock. The scoring drive lasted eight plays and 75 yards, taking three minutes. Akers completed 21 of 30 passes for 222 yards.

Eaton junior wide receiver Max McCuiston made the most of his two catches, catching a 36-yard TD on the Eagles first possession of the game and hauling a 63-yard scoring pass midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 99 yards receiving. Senior quarterback Amari Blount finished with 169 yards passing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Eaton scored its other TD on a three-yard run by Braden St. Ama in the first quarter, but the Eagles missed the extra point.

Eaton dominated in the first quarter, piling up 124 yards in 18 plays on its two scoring drives while the Eagles defense forced the Falcons to go three-and-out.

Timber Creek intercepted Blount twice in the third quarter, and the Falcons turned both turnovers into points. Kaden Bess scored on an 8-yard run, while Jose-Carlo Martinez added a field goal. In addition to the interceptions, the Eagles were hampered by penalties, being flagged 10 times for 225 yards.

Neither team ran well, despite the Eagles rushing the ball 39 times and the Falcons 33. Combined the two teams gained less than 1.6 yards per carry.

Eaton is back at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex on Thursday, playing Keller Fossil Ridge at 7 pm. Timber Creek will be back at the Complex on Friday, Oct. 4, facing Keller at 7 pm.