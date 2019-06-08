PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll captures second straight 6A baseball state title over Fort Bend Ridge Point

Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Ridge Point to win the 6A state title, Saturday June 8, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram