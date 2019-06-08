PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll advances past Lake Travis during 6A baseball state semifinals in Round Rock

Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Lake Travis in the 6A state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Lake Travis in the 6A state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Junior Homer Bush. Southlake Carroll vs. Austin Lake Travis in the 6A state semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Carroll catcher Yanluis Oritz went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. The Dragons defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll defeated Austin Lake Travis 6-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019.
Matthew Smith
Special to Star-Telegram