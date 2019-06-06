Check out all of the DFW talent selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, including No. 2 pick

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

Colleyville Heritage had three players drafted during the MLB First-Year Player draft, led by Bobby Witt Jr. going second overall by the Kansas City Royals, the highest player selected from Tarrant County since 1994.

Heritage’s Logan Britt and Mason Greer were also selected, but they weren’t the only ones from the area. Cody Bradford (Aledo), Blair Henley (Arlington Heights), Shea Langeliers (Baylor) were just a few of the local prospects taken.

Birdville pitcher Jordan Martinson, from Dallas Baptist, went in the 11th round to the New York Mets. Martinson was a three-year letterman with the Hawks before graduating in 2015. He earned third-team all-state honors and was named the District MVP as a senior as well as being named second-team all-state and district pitcher of the year as a junior.

Dallas Baptist pitcher Jordan Martinson (30)

Martinson set career highs this season for DBU with a 2.61 ERA, 100 innings pitched and 115 strikeouts. He went 8-4 and tied a career-high with a .218 opponents batting average. He holds a 21-11 record in his college career with a 3.86 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 65 career appearances, including 52 starts.

Mansfield Legacy pitcher Kade Strowd, from West Virginia, went in the 12th round to the Baltimore Orioles. Strowd was an Underclassman Honorable Mention All-American by Perfect Game in 2015, the same year he was named to the Under-17 All-Tournament team. He was ranked as the No. 78 pitcher in the state.

Legacy pitcher Kade Strowd (5)

Strowd was 5-6 this season at WVU with a 4.73 ERA in 16 appearances, including 15 starts. He set career highs with 83 2/3 innings pitched, 87 strikeouts and a .218 batting average against. In three years, Strowd was 10-16 with 183 strikeouts and a 5.31 ERA in 48 appearances, including 36 starts.

Arlington Martin outfielder Josh Watson, from TCU, went in the 15th round to the Oakland Athletics. Watson, a 2015 grad, was a four-year letterman with the Warriors, where he was a four-time first-team all-district selection. He was named 2015 Pro-Line Texas High School Baseball Player of the Year and was also a Perfect Game honorable mention All-American as a senior. He had a career .365 average with 30 doubles and 11 home runs.

TCU's Josh Watson is batting .335 and leads the Horned Forgs with 42 RBIs, 20 doubles and is tied for the team lead wit 10 home runs.

Watson, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, didn’t miss a start during his TCU career. He set career-highs this season with a .324 average, 81 hits, 57 runs, 21 doubles and a .528 slugging percentage. He also added 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. In four years with the Horned Frogs, Watson hit .287 in 253 games with 268 hits, 54 doubles, 30 homers, 156 RBIs and 199 runs scored. He was a three-time All-Big 12 selection, made the Big 12 All-Tournament team as a freshman and was a freshman All-American.

Legacy catcher Nate Rombach, a Texas Tech commit, went in the 19th round to the Miami Marlins. Romach, who was named a 2019 All-Star, was one of the premier hitters in the state during his career with the Broncos. They reached the playoffs all four years, including a trip to the regional quarterfinals this season. They went 30-6 and won the District 5-5A championship.

Mansfield Legacy's Nate Rombach.

Rombach was District MVP as a junior with six homers, 11 doubles, 23 RBIs and a .400 average. During the week of March 18, Rombach went 8 for 11 with five extra-base hits and 12 RBIs, and was named Hitter of the Week.

Arlington Seguin outfielder Kadon Morton, an Oklahoma commit, went in the 19th round to the Atlanta Braves. In his final high school game, Morton went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

LD Bell catcher Zack Plunkett, from Arkansas, went to the 20th round to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Plunkett, a 2014 grad, was a two-year letterman with the Blue Raiders. He was named district defensive MVP and all-area as a senior. He was recognized as one of the top 500 high school players in the country by Perfect Game and was selected to participate in the Perfect Game National Showcase in Minnesota.

Plunkett, who started his college career at TCU, made 19 starts in 39 games for the Horned Frogs. He held a .250 batting average with a .450 slugging percentage in two years with the Razorbacks. He holds a .978 fielding percentage.

Burleson Centennial pitcher Jacob Meador, who is signed with TCU, went in the 31st round to the Seattle Mariners. Meador was one of the elite pitchers in the state and helped the Spartans to the playoffs all four years, including a trip to the regional quarterfinals this season. They went 25-12 and won the District 5-5A championship.

In his final high school game, Meador allowed one run on four hits in a complete game and struck out 10. He owned a 1.21 ERA with 36 strikeouts in three playoff games this season, including a five-inning no-hitter in the bi-district round vs. North Side. Meador had double-digit strikeouts in his final four outings, including a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in Centennial’s 3-0 win vs. Legacy to clinch the top seed. He was named District MVP and a 2019 All-Star.