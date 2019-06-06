Colleyville Heritage edges Corsicana in 5A state semis; one win away from state title

The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Fresh off a memorable Monday night, Bobby Witt Jr. made his presence felt early on during his first appearance at the UIL baseball state tournament in Round Rock.

Two more Panthers were drafted on Wednesday including third baseman Mason Greer, who put the ball in play for both of Colleyville Heritage’s runs as it won 2-1 over Corsicana in the 5A state semifinals on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

Heritage (38-3), the No. 3 team in the nation, will play the winner between Georgetown and Mission Pioneer in the state championship at noon on Saturday. It’s the first time to state in program history.

Witt, who was drafted second overall by the Kansas City Royals, roped a one-out single to left field in the first inning, stole second, and reached third on a ground out. Greer, who was drafted in the 37th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a grounder to shortstop and reached on an errant throw. Witt scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Corsicana (29-11), which was making the trip to state for the first time since 1958, tied it in the second inning when Ty Nolen scored on an RBI single from Cade Johnson. Nolen drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Witt walked during his second at-bat in the third inning and was nearly picked off by lefty starter Micah Burke, but beat out the throw at second. He reached third when Burke’s pick-off attempt dribbled into center.

Greer hit a deep fly ball to the warning track in left field and Witt tagged up to give Heritage a 2-1 lead.

Heritage starter Austin Glaze (14-0) earned the quality start with one run allowed on two hits and three strikeouts. He induced a pop-fly to center-fielder Logan Britt, who was drafted in the 35th round by the Chicago White Sox, for the final out with a runner on third in the fourth inning.

The Panthers looked to extend their lead when they loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but relief pitcher Kolby Kinkade got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

Colby Kroutil came in for Glaze and didn’t allow a hit in two innings. He had one strikeout and one walk. Witt picked up the save in the seventh. He allowed one walk, but struck out two batters.

Heritage left seven runners on base while Corsicana left five.