Watch Texas Rangers host Arlington ISD night; football coach throws out first pitch

Video shows a high school football coach rescuing a driver from flood waters

In a video posted on Facebook and Twitter, you can see DeArman walking through water that’s above his ankles with a woman on his back. DeArman and another man had to break the car’s windows to get the woman out. By
The Texas Rangers hosted Arlington ISD night on Friday and recognized its school board and Bowie head football coach Danny DeArman threw out the first pitch.

Lamar’s Madrigals sang the national anthem.

DeArman made headlines in September when he saved Eden Russom’s life. Her car – with Russom inside it – being devoured by the gushing waters in a ditch near Caddo Mills.

DeArman along with good Samaritan CJ Mashburn broke a window, pulled her out and got her to safer ground. Then the Volunteers and Russom surprised DeArman with a pep rally at the school’s football field later that month.

The Rangers hosted Carroll ISD night on April 12 and Dragons’ football coach Riley Dodge was there to throw out the first pitch. They also gave away Carroll themed Texas Ranger hats.

Everman ISD night was April 30 with school-themed hats as well.

Others this season include Keller ISD (May 17), Aledo ISD (June 4) and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (June 17).

Danny DeArman risked his life to save Eden Russom's from her sinking car on September 22.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

