Watch Texas Rangers host Arlington ISD night; football coach throws out first pitch
Video shows a high school football coach rescuing a driver from flood waters
The Texas Rangers hosted Arlington ISD night on Friday and recognized its school board and Bowie head football coach Danny DeArman threw out the first pitch.
Lamar’s Madrigals sang the national anthem.
DeArman made headlines in September when he saved Eden Russom’s life. Her car – with Russom inside it – being devoured by the gushing waters in a ditch near Caddo Mills.
DeArman along with good Samaritan CJ Mashburn broke a window, pulled her out and got her to safer ground. Then the Volunteers and Russom surprised DeArman with a pep rally at the school’s football field later that month.
The Rangers hosted Carroll ISD night on April 12 and Dragons’ football coach Riley Dodge was there to throw out the first pitch. They also gave away Carroll themed Texas Ranger hats.
Everman ISD night was April 30 with school-themed hats as well.
Others this season include Keller ISD (May 17), Aledo ISD (June 4) and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (June 17).
