Watch as Arkansas football signee sets Mansfield Legacy school record in shot put

By Brian Gosset

March 03, 2019 01:14 PM

Mansfield Legacy senior Taurean Carter was a 3-star standout defensive tackle for the football team in the fall, but with the calendar turning to March, he’s onto track and field where he competes in the shot put.

Over the weekend at the Lake Ridge Invitational, Carter, who signed with Arkansas in December, set the school record in the shot put with a throw of 57-feet, 10-inches.

Carter, who made over 160 tackles in the past three years at Legacy, committed to the Razorbacks in October. He held 17 offers and also considered TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Michigan State, Wisconsin and more.

Carter signed during the Early Signing Period and will join Legacy teammates Enoch Jackson and Jalen Catalon, who also signed their letters of intent with Arkansas.

The Broncos went 29-11 during Carter’s last three years including trips to the state quarterfinals and semifinals in 2016 and 2017.

