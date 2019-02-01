High school basketball recap: Birdville girls, Ingram finally get one over Grapevine

GIRLS

Amy Ingram has been coaching at Birdville for the past eight years and she’s been chasing two things: a state title and a win against district rival Grapevine.

On Friday, during senior night, Ingram got her first win over the Mustangs, 40-26, to improve to 24-7 overall and 11-2 in District 7-5A.

“It means a lot to beat Grapevine,” said Ingram, who had lost her first 12 games to the Mustangs. “They’ve had some great players during my time with Birdville. It was about getting over that hump and proving to our kids that we can play with Grapevine and beat them.”

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Hawks led 9-2 after a jumper just inside the arc and a 3-pointer by Rylie Riddle, who finished with a game-high 15 points. Birdville led 14-4 after one.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” said Riddle, who scored 10 points in the first quarter. “Coach said these are the kind of games we play and train for. All of us have been working hard and preparing for this game so it felt really good to have it all come together.”

Birdville led 22-11 at the break, but Grapevine (21-9, 9-4) wasn’t out yet.

The Mustangs got a pair of threes starting with Harding commit Samantha Tatum early in the third. A second in the fourth trimmed the deficit to 30-24 with six minutes left, but Riddle scored on a 3-point play and added a layup to push the lead back to nine.

“We’ve been through a lot with Grapevine over the years. They were that bump we were always trying to overpass so to beat them my senior year, it’s special,” said Aimee Campbell, who surpassed 1,000 career points in her final home game.

Iyana Dorsey chipped in 11 points for the Hawks, who finished the season 10-0 at home and tied a program record in wins.

Timberview 57, Crowley 33

Three players scored in double figures as the Wolves (33-1, 13-0) clinched the district championship and the No. 1 seed out of 5-5A over the Eagles (24-9, 11-2), who came in a game back for first place.

A Kennedy Wilson bucket gave the Wolves an early 10-7 lead. They added a 6-1 run capped off by Destiny Jackson’s jumper to extend the advantage to 16-8.

Timberview allowed four points in the second quarter to go into the break, 29-12. Jackson added a three to give the Wolves a 20-point lead in the fourth.

N’denasija Collins scored a game-high 17 points with five rebounds and three steals. Mikayla Hutchinson and Jackson added 12 and 10 points. Wilson chipped in four points, five boards, four assists and three steals.

BOYS

Birdville 68, Grapevine 56

The Hawks held the Mustangs to 22 percent shooting to earn their fourth-straight win in 7-5A. Birdville (21-8, 7-4) is in sole possession of third place and sits a game back of Grapevine (25-8, 8-3) for second with three games left.

Birdville couldn’t miss in the first quarter. A three and banker near the paint from Tre Hester gave the Hawks an 11-7 lead. Jalen Jackson also scored five points to stretch it to 11 and Birdville led 22-7 after one.

The Hawks led 39-19 at intermission.

North Crowley 57, Martin 38.

The Panthers, ranked the No. 3 team in Class 6A, defeated the Warriors to clinch at least a share of the District 4-6A title. The win gave North Crowley (29-3, 13-0) its 17th district championship in the last 19 years.

Martin drops to 11-3 in district and 19-9 overall.

Timberview 74, Crowley 55

Rodrigo Soares poured in game-high 25 points to help the Wolves clinch at least a share of the District 5-5A title. They improved to 11-0 and 29-2 overall. Air Force signee Trazarien White chipped in 17 of his 23 points in the second half for the No. 3 ranked team in 5A.

The Eagles drop to 7-4 and 14-14.