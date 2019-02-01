DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 1, 2019

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday, Feb. 1
Abilene 42, Haltom 25
Abilene Cooper 35, WF Rider 27
Aledo 51, Wichita Falls 39
Allen 57, Prosper 56
Argyle 43, Krum 35
Arlington Bowie 48, Arlington Lamar 34
Arlington Martin 50, North Crowley 45
Arlington Sam Houston 70, FW YWLA 8
Aubrey 47, Anna 33
Bells 59, Whitewright 37
Bridgeport 38, Decatur 35
Brock 44, Jacksboro 19
Canton 37, Van 34
Carr. Creekview 36, Carr. Smith 20
Cedar Hill 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34
Cedar Hill Trinity 90, Gar. BHA 9
Cleburne 76, Ennis 65
Coppell 49, Flower Mound 45
Dallas Adams 38, Dallas Conrad 24
Dallas Adamson 52, Dallas Samuell 41
Dal. Bishop Lynch 74, Plano John Paul 48
Dallas Faith 62, Dallas Kimball 53
Dallas Lake Highlands 37, Dallas White 35
Dallas Ursuline 50, Dallas Parish 42
Dallas Wilson 45, Carrollton Turner 34
Denton 49, Lake Dallas 36
Denton Guyer 51, TC Nelson 46
DeSoto 80, Grand Prairie 22
Duncanville 82, Richardson Pearce 6
Euless Trinity 42, Weatherford 21
Fairfield 53, Mexia 47
Farmersville 44, Crandall 35
FW Boswell 70, Azle 28
FW Brewer 52, Colleyville Heritage 45
FW Chisholm Trail 43, Saginaw 41
FW Christian 46, Frisco Legacy Chr. 39
FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 26
FW Timber Creek 61, Keller Central 19
FW Trimble Tech 51, FW Paschal 31
FW Wyatt 70, FW Carter-Riverside 29
Frisco 47, Frisco Reedy 27
Frisco Centennial 52, Frisco Memorial 33
Fris. Independence 37, Frisco Leb. Trail 34
Frisco Liberty 57, Frisco Wakeland 18
Frisco Lone Star 67, Frisco Heritage 23
Gar. L’view Centennial 48, Rowlett 36
Gar. Naaman Forest 62, Garland 42
Highland Park 90, Dallas Jefferson 22
Howe 56, Leonard 50
Irving 53, Irving Nimitz 30
Irving MacArthur 44, FM Marcus 41
Keene 61, Whitney 45
Keller 52, FW Fossil Ridge 30
Kerens 66, Itasca 35
Lewisville 40, Hebron 33
Little Elm Braswell 49, Justin Northwest 30
Longview Heritage 60, Garland Chr. 26
Lucas Lovejoy 59, Princeton 36
Mansfield Legacy 54, Granbury 47
Mans. Summit 53, South Grand Prairie 51
Mansfield Timberview 57, Crowley 33
McKinney North 49, Sherman 41
Mesquite Horn 69, North Mesquite 53
Mesquite Poteet 56, Lancaster 51
Midlothian Heritage 61, Hillsboro 17
NRH Birdville 40, Grapevine 26
NRH Richland 42, San Angelo Central 30
Paradise 51, Breckenridge 47
Paris 72, Pittsburg 37
Pilot Point 44, Sadler S&S Consolidated 35
Plano 57, McKinney Boyd 42
Plano West 51, Plano East 50
Ponder 72, Whitesboro 19
RO Castleberry 66, FW Dia. Hill-Jarvis 16
Rockwall 59, Mesquite 23
Royse City 67, Greenville 36
Sachse 79, South Garland 18
Southlake Carroll 42, Haslet Eaton 23
Stephenville 28, Brownwood 26
Sulphur Springs 55, Mount Pleasant 25
Sunnyvale 53, Quinlan Ford 44
Tyler Lee 56, Longview 40
Waco University 55, Corsicana 48
Waxahachie 55, Mansfield 44
West Mesquite 41, Kaufman 34
Wylie 76, North Garland 17
Wylie East 54, Denison 51
