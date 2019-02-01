High School Sports

DFW high school girls basketball scores: Feb. 1, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 01, 2019 10:29 PM

Timberview won the District 5-5A championship over Crowley on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Friday, Feb. 1

Abilene 42, Haltom 25

Abilene Cooper 35, WF Rider 27

Aledo 51, Wichita Falls 39

Allen 57, Prosper 56

Argyle 43, Krum 35

Arlington Bowie 48, Arlington Lamar 34

Arlington Martin 50, North Crowley 45

Arlington Sam Houston 70, FW YWLA 8

Aubrey 47, Anna 33

Bells 59, Whitewright 37

Bridgeport 38, Decatur 35

Brock 44, Jacksboro 19

Canton 37, Van 34

Carr. Creekview 36, Carr. Smith 20

Cedar Hill 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34

Cedar Hill Trinity 90, Gar. BHA 9

Cleburne 76, Ennis 65

Coppell 49, Flower Mound 45

Dallas Adams 38, Dallas Conrad 24

Dallas Adamson 52, Dallas Samuell 41

Dal. Bishop Lynch 74, Plano John Paul 48

Dallas Faith 62, Dallas Kimball 53

Dallas Lake Highlands 37, Dallas White 35

Dallas Ursuline 50, Dallas Parish 42

Dallas Wilson 45, Carrollton Turner 34

Denton 49, Lake Dallas 36

Denton Guyer 51, TC Nelson 46

DeSoto 80, Grand Prairie 22

Duncanville 82, Richardson Pearce 6

Euless Trinity 42, Weatherford 21

Fairfield 53, Mexia 47

Farmersville 44, Crandall 35

FW Boswell 70, Azle 28

FW Brewer 52, Colleyville Heritage 45

FW Chisholm Trail 43, Saginaw 41

FW Christian 46, Frisco Legacy Chr. 39

FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 26

FW Timber Creek 61, Keller Central 19

FW Trimble Tech 51, FW Paschal 31

FW Wyatt 70, FW Carter-Riverside 29

Frisco 47, Frisco Reedy 27

Frisco Centennial 52, Frisco Memorial 33

Fris. Independence 37, Frisco Leb. Trail 34

Frisco Liberty 57, Frisco Wakeland 18

Frisco Lone Star 67, Frisco Heritage 23

Gar. L’view Centennial 48, Rowlett 36

Gar. Naaman Forest 62, Garland 42

Highland Park 90, Dallas Jefferson 22

Howe 56, Leonard 50

Irving 53, Irving Nimitz 30

Irving MacArthur 44, FM Marcus 41

Keene 61, Whitney 45

Keller 52, FW Fossil Ridge 30

Kerens 66, Itasca 35

Lewisville 40, Hebron 33

Little Elm Braswell 49, Justin Northwest 30

Longview Heritage 60, Garland Chr. 26

Lucas Lovejoy 59, Princeton 36

Mansfield Legacy 54, Granbury 47

Mans. Summit 53, South Grand Prairie 51

Mansfield Timberview 57, Crowley 33

McKinney North 49, Sherman 41

Mesquite Horn 69, North Mesquite 53

Mesquite Poteet 56, Lancaster 51

Midlothian Heritage 61, Hillsboro 17

NRH Birdville 40, Grapevine 26

NRH Richland 42, San Angelo Central 30

Paradise 51, Breckenridge 47

Paris 72, Pittsburg 37

Pilot Point 44, Sadler S&S Consolidated 35

Plano 57, McKinney Boyd 42

Plano West 51, Plano East 50

Ponder 72, Whitesboro 19

RO Castleberry 66, FW Dia. Hill-Jarvis 16

Rockwall 59, Mesquite 23

Royse City 67, Greenville 36

Sachse 79, South Garland 18

Southlake Carroll 42, Haslet Eaton 23

Stephenville 28, Brownwood 26

Sulphur Springs 55, Mount Pleasant 25

Sunnyvale 53, Quinlan Ford 44

Tyler Lee 56, Longview 40

Waco University 55, Corsicana 48

Waxahachie 55, Mansfield 44

West Mesquite 41, Kaufman 34

Wylie 76, North Garland 17

Wylie East 54, Denison 51

