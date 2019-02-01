DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 1, 2019

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday, Feb. 1
Abilene 59, Haltom 57
Aledo 37, Wichita Falls 36
Allen 52, Prosper 38
Arl. Grace Prep 65, Tyler All Saints 51
Arl. Oakridge 64, FW Country Day 34
Arl. Pantego Chr. 68, Cristo Rey 12
Aubrey 70, Anna 45
Brock 69, Jacksboro 33
Brownwood 71, Stephenville 66
Burleson Centennial 76, Burleson 66
Carr. Ranchview 63, Arlington Uplift 39
Carrollton Smith 63, Carr. Creekview 50
Dal. Bishop Lynch 67, Plano John Paul 53
Dallas Conrad 51, Dallas Adams 49
Dallas Episcopal 70, Westlake Academy 56
Dallas Jesuit 56, McKinney 48
Dallas L. Highlands 94, Dallas White 74
Dallas Madison 91, Dallas Gateway 11
Dallas St. Mark’s 57, Irving Cistercian 37
Dallas Skyline 40, Richardson 38
Dallas So. Oak Cliff 83, Dallas Sunset 29
Dallas Spruce 56, Seagoville 53
Dallas Tyler St. 68, Weatherford Chr. 48
Dallas Wilson 74, Carrollton Turner 33
Decatur 70, Bridgeport 14
Denison 61, Wylie East 58
Denton Guyer 70, TC Nelson 47
DeSoto 83, Grand Prairie 63
Duncanville 58, Richardson Pearce 52
Ennis 66, Cleburne 52
Euless Trinity 90, Weatherford 50
Flower Mound 69, Coppell 59
FM Marcus 56, Irving MacArthur 54
FW Dunbar 108, FW Western Hills 71
FW Fossil Ridge 52, Keller 40
FW Paschal 52, FW Trimble Tech 48
FW South Hills 72, FW Polytechnic 39
FW Southwest 71, FW North Side 29
FW Timber Creek 46, Keller Central 44
FW Wyatt 104, FW Carter-Riverside 27
Frisco 49, Frisco Reedy 47
Fris. Independence 76, Fris. Leb. Trail 58
Frisco Lone Star 73, Frisco Heritage 58
Garland 56, Gar. Naaman Forest 35
Gar. L’view Centennial 53, Rowlett 52
Godley 52, Mineral Wells 35
Graham 99, Vernon 42
Grandview 85, Maypearl 32
Greenville 57, Royse City 56
Highland Park 71, Dallas Jefferson 41
Irving Nimitz 64, Irving 62
Justin Northwest 71, LE Braswell 60
Lake Dallas 62, Denton 53
Lancaster 73, Mesquite Poteet 54
Little Elm 68, Denton Ryan 37
Longview 73, Tyler Lee 68 2OT
Longview Heritage 53, Garland Chr. 38
Lucas Lovejoy 62, Princeton 45
Mans. Lake Ridge 91, Cedar Hill 78
Mansfield Legacy 59, Granbury 32
Mansfield Timberview 74, Crowley 55
Mesquite 61, Rockwall 58
Mesquite Horn 54, North Mesquite 49
Midlothian Heritage 72, Hillsboro 47
North Crowley 57, Arlington Martin 38
North Forney 56, Forney 31
NRH Birdville 68, Grapevine 56
NRH Richland 70, San Angelo Central 59
Plano 56, McKinney Boyd 50
Plano West 74, Plano East 58
South Garland 60, Sachse 42
South Grand Prairie 52, Mans. Summit 43
Southlake Carroll 75, Haslet Eaton 58
Van 43, Canton 39
Van Alstyne 63, Bonham 56 OT
Waxahachie 64, Mansfield 58 OT
Waxahachie Life 73, Alvarado 51
Whitesboro 67, Ponder 48
Whitewright 64, Bells 42
Wylie 73, North Garland 37
