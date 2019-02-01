High School Sports

DFW high school boys basketball scores: Feb. 1, 2019

By Darren Lauber

February 01, 2019 10:30 PM

Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday.
Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday. North Crowley High School Screenshot
Tommy Brakel won his 600th game at North Crowley on Monday. North Crowley High School Screenshot

Please send scores and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Friday, Feb. 1

Abilene 59, Haltom 57

Aledo 37, Wichita Falls 36

Allen 52, Prosper 38

Arl. Grace Prep 65, Tyler All Saints 51

Arl. Oakridge 64, FW Country Day 34

Arl. Pantego Chr. 68, Cristo Rey 12

Aubrey 70, Anna 45

Brock 69, Jacksboro 33

Brownwood 71, Stephenville 66

Burleson Centennial 76, Burleson 66

Carr. Ranchview 63, Arlington Uplift 39

Carrollton Smith 63, Carr. Creekview 50

Dal. Bishop Lynch 67, Plano John Paul 53

Dallas Conrad 51, Dallas Adams 49

Dallas Episcopal 70, Westlake Academy 56

Dallas Jesuit 56, McKinney 48

Dallas L. Highlands 94, Dallas White 74

Dallas Madison 91, Dallas Gateway 11

Dallas St. Mark’s 57, Irving Cistercian 37

Dallas Skyline 40, Richardson 38

Dallas So. Oak Cliff 83, Dallas Sunset 29

Dallas Spruce 56, Seagoville 53

Dallas Tyler St. 68, Weatherford Chr. 48

Dallas Wilson 74, Carrollton Turner 33

Decatur 70, Bridgeport 14

Denison 61, Wylie East 58

Denton Guyer 70, TC Nelson 47

DeSoto 83, Grand Prairie 63

Duncanville 58, Richardson Pearce 52

Ennis 66, Cleburne 52

Euless Trinity 90, Weatherford 50

Flower Mound 69, Coppell 59

FM Marcus 56, Irving MacArthur 54

FW Dunbar 108, FW Western Hills 71

FW Fossil Ridge 52, Keller 40

FW Paschal 52, FW Trimble Tech 48

FW South Hills 72, FW Polytechnic 39

FW Southwest 71, FW North Side 29

FW Timber Creek 46, Keller Central 44

FW Wyatt 104, FW Carter-Riverside 27

Frisco 49, Frisco Reedy 47

Fris. Independence 76, Fris. Leb. Trail 58

Frisco Lone Star 73, Frisco Heritage 58

Garland 56, Gar. Naaman Forest 35

Gar. L’view Centennial 53, Rowlett 52

Godley 52, Mineral Wells 35

Graham 99, Vernon 42

Grandview 85, Maypearl 32

Greenville 57, Royse City 56

Highland Park 71, Dallas Jefferson 41

Irving Nimitz 64, Irving 62

Justin Northwest 71, LE Braswell 60

Lake Dallas 62, Denton 53

Lancaster 73, Mesquite Poteet 54

Little Elm 68, Denton Ryan 37

Longview 73, Tyler Lee 68 2OT

Longview Heritage 53, Garland Chr. 38

Lucas Lovejoy 62, Princeton 45

Mans. Lake Ridge 91, Cedar Hill 78

Mansfield Legacy 59, Granbury 32

Mansfield Timberview 74, Crowley 55

Mesquite 61, Rockwall 58

Mesquite Horn 54, North Mesquite 49

Midlothian Heritage 72, Hillsboro 47

North Crowley 57, Arlington Martin 38

North Forney 56, Forney 31

NRH Birdville 68, Grapevine 56

NRH Richland 70, San Angelo Central 59

Plano 56, McKinney Boyd 50

Plano West 74, Plano East 58

South Garland 60, Sachse 42

South Grand Prairie 52, Mans. Summit 43

Southlake Carroll 75, Haslet Eaton 58

Van 43, Canton 39

Van Alstyne 63, Bonham 56 OT

Waxahachie 64, Mansfield 58 OT

Waxahachie Life 73, Alvarado 51

Whitesboro 67, Ponder 48

Whitewright 64, Bells 42

Wylie 73, North Garland 37

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

  Comments  