Watch as former DFW standouts help rally UTSA to comeback win over Old Dominion

UT-San Antonio trailed Old Dominion 69-52 with 3:43 left before a furious comeback victory at home on Saturday, 74-73. Euless Trinity’s Jhivvan Jackson and Richardson’s Keaton Wallace led the rally.

The Roadrunners finished on a 22-4 run to grab the victory in Conference USA.

Following a 2-point basket to go up 17 points, Old Dominion’s win probability was 99.9 percent.

ODU: 99.9% chance to win@UTSAMBB: So you’re telling me there’s a chance pic.twitter.com/Nqbe53xDqu — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 27, 2019

The Roadrunners went 7 of 8 in the final 3:08 including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Jackson scored eight points in under a minute with two 3s and a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 69-63 with 1:27 left. Old Dominion’s win probability was still over 95 percent.

After Old Dominion made two free throws, Wallace’s three cut it to 71-66 with 1:15 to go. The Monarchs went 2 of 4 from the line while Wallace hit another three and Jackson’s layup made it 73-71 with 32 seconds left.

The Roadrunners forced a turnover and Wallace gave UTSA the lead with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 15 seconds. Wallace finished with 29 points and 9 of 15 from deep. Jackson added three 3s and 21 points.

UTSA is 12-9 and 6-2 in CUSA this season.