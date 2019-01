Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt’s 1998 4X100 relay team still holds national record

January 11, 2019 04:04 PM

Who has the best 4x100 high school relay team in the country? Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt! The 1998 team of Milton Wesley, Monte Clopton, Michael Franklin, and DeMario Wesley are still kings of the track after recording a 39.76 at the state meet.