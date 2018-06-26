Oklahoma commit leaving Colleyville Heritage for district rival

Four-star quarterback Drew Sanders, who was with Colleyville Heritage last season, is following his father Mitch Sanders to Denton Ryan.

Mitch Sanders was hired as an assistant coach, which was first reported by Steve Gamel at the Denton Record Chronicle.





Heritage and Ryan were reclassified into the same district, 4-5A Division I, along with Grapevine, Birdville, Denton, Creekview, Newman Smith and Turner.

The 2020 dual-threat QB is committed to Oklahoma. He also plays receiver, defensive end and linebacker. He is the No. 89 ranked player and No. 8 athlete in the nation, and the eighth-best recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Extremely proud to announce my commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners! Thank you Coach Riley and Coach Gundy for the opportunity. Can't wait to be part of the Sooner Family! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ow0rf6L5kY — Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) November 14, 2017

Sanders played his freshman year with Lake Dallas before moving to Heritage where his father was named co-offensive coordinator last July. Mitch Sanders, who will be a defensive coach at Ryan, was a head coach in Oregon for 13 years.

The younger Sanders could be in line to replace Spencer Sanders, who's now with Oklahoma State. Sanders was named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in 2017 and led the Raiders to back-to-back 14-1 seasons. Ryan went to the state semis before losing to eventual state champ Highland Park both times.

Sanders committed with the Sooners in November. He also had offers from TCU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Houston, Stanford, Oregon, Tulsa, Utah and Washington.