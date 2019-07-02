UT-Arlington, Gerlich agree on contract extension following program’s historic season

UTA coach Krista Gerlich cuts down the nets after the Mavs clinch their first regular season conference title in 10 years. Courtesy

The UT-Arlington women’s basketball team enjoyed its best season in program history this year when it won its first Sun Belt regular season championship and won its first postseason game.

For the Mavericks successes, head coach Krista Gerlich was rewarded on Tuesday.

Gerlich, who finished her sixth season at the UTA helm, signed a contract extension that will run through 2022-23. She owns a 100-83 record during her tenure and is 268-136 overall in her 13-year head coaching career.

The Mavericks went from 4 wins during Gerlich’s first season to 17 in her second, the second largest turnaround in Division I that season. The team finished under .500 in 2015-16, but still ranked 34th nationally in scoring defense at 56.5 points per game, second in the SBC. UTA went 22-9 in year No. 4, placed second in conference and earned a berth to the WNIT, which ended an 8-year postseason drought.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mavs defeated Stephen F. Austin, 60-54, in the WNIT First Round in March to secure history. They finished with 24 wins, which tied for the most in a single season. Gerlich was voted the 2019 Sun Belt Coach of the Year as UTA led the conference in scoring margin, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists per game.





Prior to UTA, Gerlich spent seven years at West Texas A&M, where she led the Lady Buffs to a 168-53 record and five Division II national tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight in 2009.