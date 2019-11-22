Undefeated Lady Mavs add reinforcements ahead of tough stretch in schedule

Coach Krista Gerlich and UT Arlington face the toughest stretch of their schedule. Star-Telegram

The undefeated UT Arlington women’s basketball team has won its first three games by an average of 28 points. But the competition is about to intensify for the Lady Mavs.

The good news for UTA is that reinforcements have arrived as the Lady Mavs prepare to begin the toughest stretch of their schedule beginning Sunday afternoon at Kansas State.

UTA recently received some long-awaited news that transfers Marie Benson and Katie Mayhue were granted waivers by the NCAA and both immediately became eligible to play.

Mayhue, a 5-10 sophomore guard who transferred from Montana, hasn’t made her Lady Mavs’ debut because she’s recovering from an illness.

Benson, however, has delivered instant impact in her first two games for UTA. Benson, a 6-1 senior forward who played three seasons at UT San Antonio, leads the Lady Mavs in scoring. Benson averaged 15.2 points and 10.7 rebounds last season for UT San Antonio.

“She is a big piece of our puzzle and will add an instant presence inside,” UTA coach Krista Gerlich said. “I’m excited for Mav Nation to see her play.”

Benson had led the Lady Mavs to back-to-back road wins. She came off the bench in her debut last week to score 17 points and grab 12 rebounds in a 68-49 win at North Texas. The 17 points gave her an even 1,000 for her career.

Benson then scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting in only 19 minutes Monday in an 88-54 victory at Grambling State.

But the road is about to get much tougher. UTA’s next four games are against teams with a combined 14-0 record. All 14 of those wins are by double digits.

After facing Kansas State on Sunday, UTA heads to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam tournament Thursday against No. 8 Louisville and then faces No. 1 Oregon on Friday. UTA closes its Paradise Jam stretch Nov. 30 against Oklahoma State.

UTA men finish road trip 0-3

The UTA men’s basketball team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday at No. 8 Gonzaga but fell just short in a 72-66 loss. UTA, a 26-point underdog, led most of the first half in a game that featured seven lead changes.

The Mavericks (2-3) finished their road trip 0-3 with losses at Nevada, then-No. 14 Oregon (67-47 on Sunday) and at Gonzaga.

“I’m really proud of our effort [against Gonzaga],” UTA coach Chris Ogden said. “We’ve got something to build on. We can be a really good team.”

It was a tough road trip for senior point guard Brian Warren, the Mavericks’ leading returning scorer. Warren was a combined 10-of-40 shooting in the three losses, including a woeful 2-for-18 from 3-point range.

UTA is back home Sunday to face Arkansas Tech before heading to Elon, N.C., to play Furman on Wednesday and Elon on Thursday.

North Texas men in Jamaica for tournament

The North Texas men ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday with an 80-60 home win over North Carolina A&T. Four starters scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Umoja Gibson’s 20 points.

That helped the Mean Green (2-3) rebound from a 56-51 home loss to Eastern Michigan a week ago.

North Texas is in Jamaica this weekend for the Jamaica Classic tournament. The Mean Green played Rhode Island on Friday and will face No. 15 Utah State on Sunday.

North Texas women even record at 2-2

The North Texas women rebounded from a loss to UTA to defeat Xavier University (La.) on Wednesday, 68-31.

North Texas tied a school record for fewest points allowed in a game. The Mean Green (2-2) outscored Xavier, 37-9, in the second half. Anisha George and Destinee McDowell came off the bench to lead North Texas, combining for 26 points and 19 rebounds.

North Texas plays at Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday before flying to Honolulu to play in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. North Texas will play host Hawaii on Friday before facing Texas on Nov. 30.