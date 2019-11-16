North Texas returns home to face Eastern Michigan after 0-2 road trip

North Texas’ Deng Geu (23) dives for the ball against VCU. AP

The North Texas men’s basketball team is back home after a frustrating road trip that left the Mean Green 1-2.

North Texas dropped two road games to quality opponents in losses at then-No. 25 Virginia Commonwealth on Nov. 8 and at Arkansas on Tuesday.

Now, the Mean Green are preparing to play 3-0 Eastern Michigan at 3 p.m. Saturday at The Super Pit.

The Mean Green stayed close to Arkansas most of the night before the game got out of hand late in a 66-43 loss.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

North Texas finished just 2-of-17 from 3-point range against Arkansas.

“They were consistent enough in their pressure and defensive effort to cause us problems,” North Texas coach Grant McCasland said. “But I do know I like our pieces. We had some great defensive possessions.”

Graduate transfer Deng Geu (North Dakota State) led North Texas with 10 points against Arkansas.

A week ago, the Mean Green put forth a much better effort at Virginia Commonwealth in a 59-56 loss. Senior guard DJ Draper from Birdville came off the bench to lead North Texas with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Junior forward Zachary Simmons from Cedar Hill added 10 points and six rebounds.

UTA men preparing for Top 25 teams

UT Arlington is in the middle of the most challenging part of its schedule with road games against three teams that reached the NCAA tournament last year.

UTA (2-1) will play at No. 14 Oregon on Sunday night followed by a game Tuesday at No. 8 Gonzaga.

The Mavericks (2-1) lost Tuesday at Nevada, 80-73. UTA kept it close throughout but could never get over the hump against a Nevada team that’s now 44-3 over its last 47 home games.

UTA senior point guard Brian Warren — the team’s top returning scorer — struggled against Nevada. He finished 1-for-12 shooting — 1-for-8 on 3s — and often forced bad shots against tight defense.

Four players scored in double figures for the Mavericks, led by a combined 27 points off the bench from Radshad Davis and Sam Griffin. Davis also had a team-high 10 rebounds.

“We have a chance to be really good,” UTA coach Chris Ogden said, “but we’re not there yet.”

North Texas women set school record

The North Texas women set a school record Thursday for fewest points allowed in a game in a 67-31 victory over Alcorn State.

The previous mark was 33 in a win at New Orleans on Jan. 5, 2006.

The win helped ease the pain from the Mean Green’s disappointing loss to NAIA school Mid-America Christian in their season opener last week.

North Texas (1-1) held Alcorn State to 18.2 percent shooting at The Super Pit.

“We came to play,” North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We did a great job defensively making them take the shots we wanted them to take.”

North Texas shot 45.2 percent, led by senior Anisha George’s 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 12 rebounds. Destinee McDowell added 14 points and nine rebounds.

North Texas hosted UTA on Friday night and will be back home Wednesday to face Xavier University (La.).

Three sophomores lead UTA women

A trio of sophomores led the UTA women’s basketball team to a runaway victory last Saturday in an 84-53 homecoming win over Chicago State in the season opener.

The Lady Mavericks were led by 6-5 center Misty Dossey’s career-high 24 points and nine rebounds. She came off the bench to make 10-of-11 shots.

Emma Halverson — a 6-3 forward from Plano — added 15 points and guard Terryn Milton chipped in 10.

UTA played at North Texas on Friday night and will continue its road trip Monday at Grambling State.