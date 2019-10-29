UTA women’s basketball to play during emotional night between former Texas Tech teammates

UT-Arlington Athletics

The 1992-93 Texas Tech women’s basketball team celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018 since making history when the Red Raiders won the national championship.

To this day, it’s the only national championship in program history. It was also the school’s first NCAA team title.

The Red Raiders had a great bond, like any championship team, one of which that has continued nearly 30 years later.

Krista Gerlich, who’s one of three to have their jersey retired at Tech, is the head women’s basketball coach at UT-Arlington. She was a point guard for the Red Raiders, alongside Noel Johnson.

The former teammates had coached against each other in the Lone Star Conference. Gerlich was at West Texas A&M while Johnson was at Midwestern State, where she begins her 13th season as head coach.

So when Johnson received heartbreaking news in April, Gerlich had to help out one of her sisters.

Johnson was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer, a battle she continues to fight six months later.

“We’ve talked about playing an exhibition game and I knew we had to do this after the news,” Gerlich said. “She’s one of my dearest friends. We’ve always been on the same page whether it was winning or just with the team. She’s special to me. She was an amazing player and she’s a great friend and we’ve always kept in touch.”

Midwestern State visits UTA at College Park Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 and it’s free admission.

It’s the first time the former teammates are going against each other while Gerlich has been in Arlington.

“We have a cool relationship and I have so much respect for her,” Gerlich said. “My teammates have always meant so much more to me.”

It will be ovarian cancer awareness night.

Both teams will be wearing MSU-UTA branded warm-up shirts; teal-colored rally towels will be handed out free; the 1993 Tech team will be at the game; Gerlich and Johnson will wear shirts during the game that say “Natty Sisters” and fans can buy the same warm-up shirts with the money going to the Be the Difference Foundation, which is based in Dallas and goes toward the fight against ovarian cancer.

“Coach J is a second mom to me. She’s helped me through some of my hardest times of my life and lifted me in some of my best times. She is my biggest inspiration, and being able to play for her is something I take a lot of pride in,” said MSU junior forward Hannah Reynolds, a Prosper native.

Gerlich and Johnson’s coach at Tech, Marsha Sharp will be at the game as well as Johnson’s surgeon and several other teammates. The Lone Star Conference administration will be in attendance too. Several LSC coaches and former teammates have sent in well-wishing videos for Johnson that will be played throughout the evening.

“It will just show how big basketball is outside the sport,” Gerlich said. “I’m pretty excited.”

Johnson got the news in the spring in Fort Worth just as the Final Four coaching convention was going on.

“At first I was scared,” Reynolds said. “I cried in her office a few times. but her instant push and strength to accept it and start looking to solutions and ways to win the fight opened my eyes to the fact that cancer is not going to define her.”

Mandy Withey, who signed with MSU last December, was about a month away from graduating at Granbury when she received the call that her coach had cancer.

“I got a call from one of my teammates and when I heard the news my heart instantly dropped. I was confused and I wasn’t expecting that at all. But these past few months have been actually very positive,” said Withey, a freshman forward. “We’ve been hearing good things from her treatments and just have been praying constantly for her strong recovery. She is one strong woman. Her courage is very admirable.”

Johnson began chemotherapy treatment and got most of the tumors removed.

She’s winning the battle, but is continuing to fight.

Exhibition Game tomorrow night...for ovarian cancer awareness



» Midwestern State

» Arlington, Texas

» College Park Center

» 7:00 PM

» FREE pic.twitter.com/40GKt7BAIn — UTA Lady Mavs (@UTAMavsWBB) October 29, 2019

“I’d go to war for her, on and off the court, just like how she has for me over the last few months,” Reynolds said. “She’s the strongest woman I know and her resiliency through her battle has inspired me to bring my best self everyday.”

Added Withey, “I’ve only known her for a short while, but when I met her I knew we would click and have a great relationship instantly. She already means so much to me and that’s why I know our relationship is going to grow. She’s one of the most caring coaches I have ever had and that’s something that really pulled me in when I first was recruited by MSU. I will forever be thankful to be able to say that I was coached by her.”

Johnson was inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches hall of fame in 2018. She still holds the Tech record for career 3-point shooting percentage with 51.1 percent. She led Tech to four conference championships and four NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearances.

Last season, the Mustangs came up one point short against Tarleton State in the first round of the LSC tournament. UTA won its first Sun Belt regular-season championship, made its sixth postseason tournament and won a postseason game for the first time in program history with its first-round victory over Stephen F. Austin in the WNIT.