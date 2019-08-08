UTA hoops facing daunting hoops schedule, including Gonzaga, Oregon and Houston

UTA head coach Chris Ogden at Mavs Media Day UTA head basketball coach Chris Ogden talks about his team during Mavs Media Day on Nov. 2, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UTA head basketball coach Chris Ogden talks about his team during Mavs Media Day on Nov. 2, 2018.

UT-Arlington men’s basketball team is facing a loaded non-conference schedule next season.

The Mavericks will face four NCAA Tournament teams in non-conference, including a stretch against three straight -- at Nevada on Nov. 12; at Oregon on Nov. 17; and at Gonzaga on Nov. 19.

Nevada is coming off a 29-win season; Oregon reached the Sweet 16 as a 12-seed; and Gonzaga was a No. 1-seed and reached the Elite Eight.

The other marquee non-conference game is at Houston on Dec. 11 leading into Sun Belt Conference play. The Cougars are coming off a Sweet 16 run.

The Mavericks open the season against UT Dallas on Nov. 5, and will also host Tulsa on Nov. 9, before going out West for the three-game stretch against Nevada, Oregon and Gonzaga.

Other home non-conference games include Arkansas Tech (Nov. 24), North Texas (Dec. 2) and UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 7).

Another game to cirlce on UTA’s schedule is the regular-season finale at Troy, which will be the first time former coach Scott Cross takes on his alma mater.

UTA is coming off a season in which it went 17-16 in Chris Ogden’s first year.