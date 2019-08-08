UTA
UTA hoops facing daunting hoops schedule, including Gonzaga, Oregon and Houston
UTA head coach Chris Ogden at Mavs Media Day
UT-Arlington men’s basketball team is facing a loaded non-conference schedule next season.
The Mavericks will face four NCAA Tournament teams in non-conference, including a stretch against three straight -- at Nevada on Nov. 12; at Oregon on Nov. 17; and at Gonzaga on Nov. 19.
Nevada is coming off a 29-win season; Oregon reached the Sweet 16 as a 12-seed; and Gonzaga was a No. 1-seed and reached the Elite Eight.
The other marquee non-conference game is at Houston on Dec. 11 leading into Sun Belt Conference play. The Cougars are coming off a Sweet 16 run.
The Mavericks open the season against UT Dallas on Nov. 5, and will also host Tulsa on Nov. 9, before going out West for the three-game stretch against Nevada, Oregon and Gonzaga.
Other home non-conference games include Arkansas Tech (Nov. 24), North Texas (Dec. 2) and UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 7).
Another game to cirlce on UTA’s schedule is the regular-season finale at Troy, which will be the first time former coach Scott Cross takes on his alma mater.
UTA is coming off a season in which it went 17-16 in Chris Ogden’s first year.
