UTA is one win away from the NCAA Tournament after close game with Georgia Southern

Brian Warren scored 21 points and Andres Ibarguen added 12 points and seven rebounds for UT-Arlington, which used a 13-3 run over the last 5:37 to beat Georgia Southern, 67-58, in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans on Saturday.

UTA, the No. 2 seed, saw its 30-22 halftime lead evaporate on a David-Lee Jones Jr. 3-pointer with 5:53 left in the game. That bucket put the Eagles up 55-54.





The Mavericks wouldn’t reclaim the lead until the 3:44 mark of the second half on an Andres Ibarguen layup, which gave UTA a 59-58 lead. The Eagles wouldn’t score the rest of the way.

David Azore converted a 3-point play and another free throw and Warren added four points to close the game out.

UTA will take on top-seed Georgia State in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Georgia State defeated No. 4 Texas State, 59-46, on Saturday. Georgia State swept UTA during the regular season, winning 63-58 on Jan. 3 and 77-71 on Jan. 26.