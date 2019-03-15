Fourth-quarter rally comes up short for UTA against South Alabama in Sun Belt semifinals

Second-seed UT-Arlington erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit but ultimately fell short against 7-seed South Alabama, 57-50, in a Sun Belt Tournament semifinal on Friday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

UTA went on a 13-3 run to start the final quarter and tie the game at 46-46. But South Alabama scored seven of the next eight points and kept the Mavs from getting any closer than three points the rest of the way.

Brooke Alexander led UTA with 12 points while Sun Belt Co-Player of the Year Cierra Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds.

With the loss, UTA will await its postseason fate. By virtue of sharing the regular-season championship with Little Rock, if the Trojans defeat South Alabama in the final on Saturday, UTA will receive an automatic bid to the WNIT. However, if Little Rock loses, the Trojans will get the auto-bid by virtue of their two head-to-head wins over UTA during the regular season, leaving the Lady Mavs as at-large WNIT candidates.







The WNIT selections will be made following the NCAA Tournament Selection Show this coming Monday evening, Mar. 18.