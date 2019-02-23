Warren’s season-high just enough to lead UT-Arlington past ULM in double overtime

UTA

Brian Warren scored 13 of his season-high 33 points after regulation as UT-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 91-86, in double-overtime on Saturday at College Park Center.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Mavericks (13-15, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference), who improved to 3-0 in overtime games this season.

Daishon Smith scored a game-high 34 points for the Warhawks (14-12, 7-7).

UTA jumped out to a 36-26 first-half lead and built it up to as much as 15 points four minutes into the second half.

Warren scored five points in the first OT, including a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to tie the score at 78.

He made all six of his free throws and a layup in the second overtime as UTA outscored ULM 13-8 to take the win.

Tiandre Jackson-Young added 12 points for UTA, while Radshad Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Mavs play South Alabama on the road on Thursday.

