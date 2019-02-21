Davis does his part with all-around outing, but ugly first half dooms UTA at home

Allowing 46 points in one 20-minute half is never a good thing.

But that’s especially true if you combat that with only 21 points.

That was the case for UT-Arlington on Thursday as the Mavs found themselves down 25 points to Louisiana-Lafayette at College Park Center.

UTA did a much better job defensively in the second half, but it was far too little and too late in a 76-64 loss.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Radshad Davis led UTA (12-15, 8-6 Sun Belt) with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He and David Azore (13 points) were the only Mavs in double-figures.

Brian Warren, who came in averaging 14.6 ppg, only had seven points, while Edric Dennis, who averaged 14.4 ppg, only had eight points on 3 of 13 shooting.

Conversely, four Ragin Cajuns reached double-digit points, led by Jerekius Davis’ 19 points, which were 10 points per game above his average.

ULL (16-10, 7-6) was 12 of 29 from 3-point land, while UTA hit only 5 of 20.

This was UTA’s third-straight loss after previously winning 8 of 9.

The Mavericks will host Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., before embarking on a two-game road trip at South Alabama and Troy.