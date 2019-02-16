UTA

Late second-half push not enough as Mavs drop second-straight

By Bailey Arredondo Special to the Star-Telegram

February 16, 2019 10:03 PM

UTA rallied late, but a strong first half from Arkansas Stat handed the Mavs its second-straight loss 83-79 on Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

Arkansas State (11-15, 5-8 Sun Belt) was hot from deep early, hitting 8 3-pointers on 61 percent shooting in the first half to gain a 41-34 lead.

The combined 53-point performance from Ty Cockfield and Marquis Eaton overwhelmed UTA (12-14, 8-5 Sun Belt) as both shot 69 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc.

Coming into Saturday’s contest averaging 14.7 points per game, junior guard Brian Warren was UTA’s leading scorer on the night with 21 points. Warren finished 9 of 20 from the field, and David Azore added 16 points, including a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Mavs came within reach, down 74-70 with under four minutes remaining in the second half. UTA was efficient at the free-throw line as a team, shooting 20 of 23 from the line.

From 3-point range it was a different story, as UTA finished 7 of 23.

With five regular-season games remaining, the Mavs head home to take on Louisiana on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip. Arkansas State hosts in-state rival Little Rock on Saturday at 4 p.m.

