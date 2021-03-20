UNT
‘The Mean Green Machine.’ Why legendary author, others cheered on North Texas win
At the moment, yes, we do believe in the Mean Green.
The North Texas men’s basketball team pulled off a 78-69 upset win in overtime over No. 4-seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday night. It’s the Mean Green’s first-ever NCAA tournament win.
Everyone seemed to be jumping on the Mean Green bandwagon, including legendary author Stephen King, who celebrated the moment on Twitter with “The Mean Green Machine.”
It’s not clear if King is actually a full-on Mean Green fan. But he might have known of Denton, the home of one of his favorite bands at one time: Slobberbone.
He wasn’t the only one. The Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars both congratulated UNT on the win. Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban cheered them on in a Twitter post and urged them to “Keep it rolling!”
Even Baylor coach Scott Drew was celebrating the win. UNT’s coach Grant McCasland is one of Drew’s former assistants at Baylor. If UNT keeps its upset run going with a win over No. 5 seed Villanova at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, it could meet No. 1 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16 round next week.
North Texas is the 30th 13-seed to pull an upset in the tournament since it expanded in 1985.
“Many times over the last 37 years I’ve been told nights like tonight would never happen,” UNT alumnus and former play-by-play man George Dunham posted on Twitter. “I would always say ‘I believe’ we too will have a night like this. Tonight in happened!! Way to go.”
Dunham, who has been hosting the Dunham and Miller Show on KTCK/1310 “The Ticket” since 1994, coined the phrase, “Do you believe in the Mean Green?” during a call of an important win for the football team.
On Friday night, many on social media were rebranding the battle cry for the basketball team.
Miller, who is also a UNT alumnus, called it the “greatest moment in North Texas athletic history!”
