‘The Mean Green Machine.’ Why legendary author, others cheered on North Texas win

North Texas’s Zachary Simmons (24) celebrates with teammates after North Texas upset Purdue, 78-69, in overtime of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday. It was UNT’s first ever NCAA tournament win. AP

At the moment, yes, we do believe in the Mean Green.

The North Texas men’s basketball team pulled off a 78-69 upset win in overtime over No. 4-seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday night. It’s the Mean Green’s first-ever NCAA tournament win.

Everyone seemed to be jumping on the Mean Green bandwagon, including legendary author Stephen King, who celebrated the moment on Twitter with “The Mean Green Machine.”

The Mean Green Machine! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 20, 2021

It’s not clear if King is actually a full-on Mean Green fan. But he might have known of Denton, the home of one of his favorite bands at one time: Slobberbone.

He wasn’t the only one. The Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars both congratulated UNT on the win. Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban cheered them on in a Twitter post and urged them to “Keep it rolling!”

Even Baylor coach Scott Drew was celebrating the win. UNT’s coach Grant McCasland is one of Drew’s former assistants at Baylor. If UNT keeps its upset run going with a win over No. 5 seed Villanova at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, it could meet No. 1 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16 round next week.

North Texas is the 30th 13-seed to pull an upset in the tournament since it expanded in 1985.

“Many times over the last 37 years I’ve been told nights like tonight would never happen,” UNT alumnus and former play-by-play man George Dunham posted on Twitter. “I would always say ‘I believe’ we too will have a night like this. Tonight in happened!! Way to go.”

Many times over the last 37 years I've been told nights like tonight would never happen. I would always say "I believe " we too will have a night like this. Tonight in happened!! Way to go@MeanGreenMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/WMFWroprT5 — George Dunham (@GeorgeDunham) March 20, 2021

Dunham, who has been hosting the Dunham and Miller Show on KTCK/1310 “The Ticket” since 1994, coined the phrase, “Do you believe in the Mean Green?” during a call of an important win for the football team.

On Friday night, many on social media were rebranding the battle cry for the basketball team.

Miller, who is also a UNT alumnus, called it the “greatest moment in North Texas athletic history!”

Greatest moment in North Texas athletic history! And they not only had the better team, they had the better uniforms, too. Congrats @UNTCoachGMac ! — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) March 20, 2021

The family of North Texas’ head coach hitting the windmill and the ice in the veins celebration is A+ stuff pic.twitter.com/9gNymzAY0p — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 20, 2021

Pay now or pay after the coach leaves. https://t.co/WLfiN0aUoZ — Tom Penders (@TomPenders) March 20, 2021

Still in shock that UNT won???? Like ... my alma mater won a tournament game? What? #GMG #GoMeanGreen — Amanda Wilkins (@kcamanda) March 20, 2021

Congrats to UNT and all Mean Green supporters. Games like that are why we watch. — Matt Hicks (@radiohicksie) March 20, 2021

North Texas secures its first NCAA Tournament win in program history.



The Mean Green are the 3rd underdog of 7+ points to win today (Oral Roberts and Oregon State). That's tied for the most such wins on a single day since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985. pic.twitter.com/27QnpeKTgR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2021

This is truly one of the most incredible stats in college sports https://t.co/wjduDpAYDF — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 20, 2021

SMU has made a strong bid to be Dallas' team, but right now @MeanGreenMBB owns the Metroplex. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) March 20, 2021

NO. 13 SEED NORTH TEXAS UPSETS NO. 4 SEED PURDUE IN OT



The Mean Green wins its FIRST EVER NCAA Tournament game!! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/VO7n73EkIW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2021

Proud to live in Denton County with #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/OIKt0noj7a — Kalee Dionne (@KaleeDionne) March 20, 2021

Do you believe in the #MeanGreen ?! — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) March 20, 2021