North Texas tops Abilene Christian as Mason Fine keeps moving up in team record books

The final season of the Mason Fine era at the University of North Texas got underway Saturday night with a 51-31 victory against Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium, as Fine once again moved up in the team’s record books.

Fine threw four touchdowns, giving him 68 in his career with the Mean Green. He passed Mitch Maher (67, 1991-94) for second on the all-time passing touchdowns list, one behind Steve Ramsey, who played there from 1967-69.

Fine finished with 383 yards, the 14th time Fine has thrown for 300 or more yards as a member of the Mean Green. He finished 28 for 37 and had one interception.

“I wish I had another five or six years to play here. Time will go on. This is my last ride,” Fine said. “I’ve got one last shot to get it right. I know we will.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Three of Fine’s touchdowns went to tight end Jason Pirtle for 32, 17 and 12 yards. Another was to wide receiver Rico Bussey for 49 yards.

Also for UNT, Deion Hair-Griffin returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score, and running back Loren Easley rushed 23 yards for another.

In a yeoman effort, ACU running back Tracy James rushed 16 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Fine is being touted among the Heisman Trophy hopefuls in a campaign launched by the school this season. The 5-11, 190-pound senior from Peggs, Oklahoma, is the reigning two-time Conference USA Player of the Year.

Fine entered this season already owning team records for career passing yards (9,417), average passing yards per game (245.5), completions (782), pass attempts (1,241), career passing efficiency (139.46), 300-yard passing games (13), career total offense (9,571), passing yards in a season (4,052 in 2017), passing touchdowns in a season (31 in 2017), completions in a season (324 in 2017), and pass attempts in a season (511 in 2017).

Fine and the Mean Green are seeking a fourth consecutive bowl appearance. They were 1-11 in 2015, the season before his arrival. However, they are still looking for the first bowl win with Fine calling signals.

“I feel like they have something to prove,” said head coach Seth Littrell, the first coach in program history to lead the team to a bowl in his first three seasons. “We’ve had success. We want to compete for championships. We want to win championships, that’s the culture we want to build.”

Next up for the Mean Green is a trip to Dallas to face the SMU Mustangs, against whom Fine has had some of his greatest UNT highlights. He was 40 for 50 for 444 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions last season in a 46-23 win in Denton, and threw for 424 yards with three touchdowns in a 54-32 loss in Dallas in 2017.