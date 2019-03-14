UNT

Watch as former Lake Ridge star beats first-half buzzer in UNT’s tourney win over FIU

By Brian Gosset

March 14, 2019 11:39 AM

North Texas guard Ryan Woolridge, a Mansfield Lake Ridge graduate, is shown earlier in 2018 against Western Kentucky. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Ryan Woolridge only had one 3-pointer Wednesday night during North Texas’ 71-57 win over Florida International, but it was good enough to be on SportsCenter.

With the first-half clock winding down, the former Mansfield Lake Ridge star blocked an FIU 3-point attempt, grabbed the deflection and drained a shot near the 3-point line on the other end of the court to beat the buzzer.

Woolridge, a junior, would finish with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks to help the Mean Green to a victory in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament at The Star in Frisco. Umoja Gibson scored a game-high 21 points while Cedar Hill’s Zachary Simmons chipped in 19 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

North Texas (21-11) will play in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday against Western Kentucky.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

