Watch as former Lake Ridge star beats first-half buzzer in UNT’s tourney win over FIU

Ryan Woolridge only had one 3-pointer Wednesday night during North Texas’ 71-57 win over Florida International, but it was good enough to be on SportsCenter.
With the first-half clock winding down, the former Mansfield Lake Ridge star blocked an FIU 3-point attempt, grabbed the deflection and drained a shot near the 3-point line on the other end of the court to beat the buzzer.
Woolridge, a junior, would finish with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks to help the Mean Green to a victory in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament at The Star in Frisco. Umoja Gibson scored a game-high 21 points while Cedar Hill’s Zachary Simmons chipped in 19 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
North Texas (21-11) will play in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday against Western Kentucky.
