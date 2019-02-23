Tale of two halves leaves UNT scratching its head in trip to Louisiana Tech

If there was ever a game more defined by two halves, it would have been the one played between North Texas and Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La.

UNT took a 34-20 lead into halftime only to be out-scored 44-19 in the second half to drop a 66-53 Conference USA tilt against the Bulldogs.

Roosevelt Smart had 12 points and Zachary Simmons added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mean Green (20-8, 8-7), who lost for the fourth time in a row. Each of the last three of those defeats has been by at least 10 points.

A Smart 3-pointer with 13:57 left in the first extended UNT’s lead to 10-2, which would then expand to 18-5 on a Michael Miller layup a few minutes later. Miller added a triple of his own with 60 seconds left in the half to give the Mean Green a 32-18 advantage.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

But then the second half happened.

UNT actually held a double-digit lead with 13 minutes to play before DaQuan Bracey’s jumper at the 5:46 mark evened things at 46.

The Mean Green didn’t score for over a five-minute stretch with under eight minutes to play. But when Simmons finally scored with 3:15 to play, UNT only found itself down 52-48. La. Tech, though, was simply too much down the stretch.

A big reason why UNT lost was it’s inability to take care of the ball. IT had 21 turnovers compared to just nine for the Bulldogs.

UNT is back in action on Feb. 28 at The Super Pit where it will host Florida Atlantic, which it lost to by 10 on Feb. 14.