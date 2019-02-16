Mean Green unable to overcome double-digit halftime deficit despite resilient effort

Despite only having six active players, UNT found itself down only five points with under four minutes to play at Florida International on Saturday.

But the Mean Green’s hard-fought efforts fell short in a 69-59 loss at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

UNT (20-7, 8-6 C-USA) was limited to four players playing 40 minutes, and was led by redshirt junior DJ Draper tying his season-high with 19 points.

“Give FIU a lot of credit. On Senior Night, Brian Beard Jr. played really well but I’ve never been more disappointed in a loss, because I wanted our guys to win for their effort,” UNT head coach Grant McCasland told meangreensports.com. “”It’s heartbreaking because our guys competed and did what we asked them to do.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Averaging 17.3 points per game, Beard Jr. caught fire early, scoring 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. FIU (16-11, 7-7 C-USA) made 10 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and jumped out to a 45-34 lead.

UNT junior guard Roosevelt Smart scored 15 points and freshman Umoja Gibson dropped 14 points, including four 3-pointers. His fourth 3-pointer set the school record for most threes by a UNT freshman at 78.

“It eventually turned our way in the second half and we executed well defensively and handled their defensive pressure well, and I’m really proud of our team’s effort but also couldn’t be more disappointed,” McCasland said.

Saturday’s loss is North Texas’ third in a row heading into Conference USA Bonus Play.

UNT will wait for the conclusion of the remainder of the league’s games to find out who and where they play next Saturday for the first of the four-game Bonus Play.