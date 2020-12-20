Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Texas A&M Aggies

This latest Aggie joke isn’t making Texas A&M fans laugh after playoff snub

This Aggie joke is not that funny.

Texas A&M was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff when the final rankings were released Sunday, and for most Aggies the jokes aren’t a laughing matter.

Especially for A&M players, including quarterback Kellen Mond who called the decision to leave the 5th-ranked Aggies out of the playoff a “joke.”

“All of these SEC teams that are ‘MEDIOCRE’ in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues,” Mond posted on Twitter moments after the playoff was announced. “Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC.”

Top-ranked Alabama plays No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

The National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Miami.

The Aggies (7-1) only loss was to No. 1 Alabama 52-24 in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3. Texas A&M will play No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service