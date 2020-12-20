Texas A&M Aggies
This latest Aggie joke isn’t making Texas A&M fans laugh after playoff snub
This Aggie joke is not that funny.
Texas A&M was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff when the final rankings were released Sunday, and for most Aggies the jokes aren’t a laughing matter.
Especially for A&M players, including quarterback Kellen Mond who called the decision to leave the 5th-ranked Aggies out of the playoff a “joke.”
“All of these SEC teams that are ‘MEDIOCRE’ in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues,” Mond posted on Twitter moments after the playoff was announced. “Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC.”
Top-ranked Alabama plays No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.
The National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Miami.
The Aggies (7-1) only loss was to No. 1 Alabama 52-24 in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3. Texas A&M will play No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.
