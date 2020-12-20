This latest Aggie joke isn’t making Texas A&M fans laugh after playoff snub

This Aggie joke is not that funny.

Texas A&M was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff when the final rankings were released Sunday, and for most Aggies the jokes aren’t a laughing matter.

Especially for A&M players, including quarterback Kellen Mond who called the decision to leave the 5th-ranked Aggies out of the playoff a “joke.”

“All of these SEC teams that are ‘MEDIOCRE’ in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues,” Mond posted on Twitter moments after the playoff was announced. “Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC.”

Top-ranked Alabama plays No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

The National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Miami.

The Aggies (7-1) only loss was to No. 1 Alabama 52-24 in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3. Texas A&M will play No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

List of P5 teams who played 8+ games with only one loss who missed the #CFBPlayoff:



1. Texas A&M — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) December 20, 2020

Texas A&M players have some thoughts on the final #CFBPlayoff rankings... pic.twitter.com/tpb0lfFAGi — Tim England (@tengland_150) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame gets in the #CFBPlayoff over Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/PNfr9PW9Fa — SportsNation (@SportsNation) December 20, 2020

Just going to drop this little nugget here. The #CFBPlayoff rankings are a bit of a joke. pic.twitter.com/zQqYZlwKqV — Travis Sladky (@TLSladky) December 16, 2020

Kellen Mond tweeted this after the College Football Playoff selections.



The Aggies are ranked #5. pic.twitter.com/TMGgaMXyfo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2020

“Texas A&M has no quality wins.”



All of these SEC teams that are “MEDIOCRE” in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues. Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC. — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020