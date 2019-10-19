Texas A&M Aggies

Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies aim to regroup at Ole Miss Rebels

Texas A&amp;M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks pass against Alabama, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&amp;M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks pass against Alabama, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Sam Craft AP

Texas A&M needs a win against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., to keep its season from turning ugly.

The game airs on the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference West Division) are coming off a 47-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama in College Station.

The Rebels (3-4, 2-2) are coming off a 38-27 loss at Missouri.

Texas A&M has won two consecutive meetings, including a 31-24 in Oxford in 2017.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the Aggies’ reporters on the scene.

