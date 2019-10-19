Texas A&M Aggies
Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies aim to regroup at Ole Miss Rebels
Texas A&M needs a win against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., to keep its season from turning ugly.
The game airs on the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference West Division) are coming off a 47-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama in College Station.
The Rebels (3-4, 2-2) are coming off a 38-27 loss at Missouri.
Texas A&M has won two consecutive meetings, including a 31-24 in Oxford in 2017.
Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the Aggies’ reporters on the scene.
