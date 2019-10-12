Texas A&M Aggies

Live updates: Texas A&M aims to snap six-game losing streak vs. No. 1 Alabama

Texas A&amp;M head coach Jimbo Fisher celebrates with his team after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&amp;M won 31-27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Texas A&amp;M head coach Jimbo Fisher celebrates with his team after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&amp;M won 31-27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Ron Jenkins AP

This is why the Texas A&M Aggies wanted to move to the Southeastern Conference.

For a chance to play games like this at Kyle Field.

No. 1 Alabama comes to College Station to take on the No. 24 Aggies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks. The week before the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC West) ran over Ole Miss 59-31. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1) held on to beat Arkansas 31-27 at AT&T Stadium.

Alabama owns a 9-2 edge in the series, including the past six meetings. The last time the Aggies beat Alabama was in 2012 with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Aggies’ reporters on the scene at Kyle Field in College Station.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  