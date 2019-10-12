Live updates: Texas A&M aims to snap six-game losing streak vs. No. 1 Alabama

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher celebrates with his team after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 31-27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP

This is why the Texas A&M Aggies wanted to move to the Southeastern Conference.

For a chance to play games like this at Kyle Field.

No. 1 Alabama comes to College Station to take on the No. 24 Aggies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks. The week before the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC West) ran over Ole Miss 59-31. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1) held on to beat Arkansas 31-27 at AT&T Stadium.

Alabama owns a 9-2 edge in the series, including the past six meetings. The last time the Aggies beat Alabama was in 2012 with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

