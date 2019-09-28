Texas A&M Aggies
Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies look for eighth straight win over Arkansas Razorbacks
In many ways, this seemingly throw away game is a monumental moment for both Texas A&M and Arkansas.
The 23rd-ranked Aggies should — and need to — beat up on the spiraling Razorbacks at noon Saturday at AT&T Stadium. If Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies can’t lay waste to Chad Morris’ Fayetteville dumpster fire then Texas A&M is further away from competing in the SEC than previously thought.
The Razorbacks have lost all seven meetings since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference and after starting 2-2, including last week’s loss at home to San Jose State
Texas A&M is coming off a rough, 28-20 home loss to Auburn.
