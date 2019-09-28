Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies look for eighth straight win over Arkansas Razorbacks

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds.

In many ways, this seemingly throw away game is a monumental moment for both Texas A&M and Arkansas.

The 23rd-ranked Aggies should — and need to — beat up on the spiraling Razorbacks at noon Saturday at AT&T Stadium. If Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies can’t lay waste to Chad Morris’ Fayetteville dumpster fire then Texas A&M is further away from competing in the SEC than previously thought.

The Razorbacks have lost all seven meetings since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference and after starting 2-2, including last week’s loss at home to San Jose State

Texas A&M is coming off a rough, 28-20 home loss to Auburn.

