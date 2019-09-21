Texas A&M Aggies

Live updates: Texas A&M, Auburn tussle in battle of top 20 teams

Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks back to Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) during the game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

Texas A&M host Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a massive Southeastern Conference opener for the two.

The No. 17 Aggies have two wins against Texas State and Lamar and a tough loss at No. 1 Clemson 24-10 on Sept. 7. The No. 8 Tigers at 3-0 with wins over Oregon, Tulane and Kent State.

The game is televised on CBS (KVTV/Ch. 11 in DFW).

Follow all of the action right here by all of the Texas A&M reporters on the scene at College Station covering the game:

