Live updates: Texas A&M, Auburn tussle in battle of top 20 teams

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks back to Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) during the game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
Gavin McIntyre
gmcintyre@thestate.com
Texas A&M host Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a massive Southeastern Conference opener for the two.
The No. 17 Aggies have two wins against Texas State and Lamar and a tough loss at No. 1 Clemson 24-10 on Sept. 7. The No. 8 Tigers at 3-0 with wins over Oregon, Tulane and Kent State.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Comments