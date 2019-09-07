Live updates: Texas A&M looking for huge upset today against No. 1 Clemson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Texas A&M plays at top-ranked Clemson this week, and ESPN’s Todd Blackledge is sure the Aggies “are close,” and not because of Jimbo Fisher. But because they have a defense worthy of competing in the SEC.
Comments