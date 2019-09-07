Texas A&M Aggies

Live updates: Texas A&M looking for huge upset today against No. 1 Clemson

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. By
The Texas A&M Aggies look for a huge upset when they meet the No. 1 Clemson Tigers Saturday afternoon in South Carolina.

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff will be televised on ABC, including WFAA/Ch. 8 locally.

A year ago, the Tigers escaped with a 28-26 win against the Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.

