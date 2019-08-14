Former Brock tight end likely to miss season at Texas A&M following leg injury

RAW: Big play Brock scores from 67 yards out Wide receiver Baylor Cupp’s catch from Tripp Jones puts the Eagles up 14-0 on Kemp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wide receiver Baylor Cupp’s catch from Tripp Jones puts the Eagles up 14-0 on Kemp.

Texas A&M received some bad news this week, with the season two weeks away.

Former Brock 5-star tight end and A&M freshman Baylor Cupp broke his leg during Monday’s scrimmage and underwent surgery.

Cupp will likely miss the 2019 season, according to GigEm247,

Head coach Jimbo Fisher told 247Sports that Cupp had a plate placed on his ankle and tibia and that the injury appeared to be a freak accident as Cupp was rolled up on during the scrimmage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 6-foot-6 Brock native graduated in December following the football season and enrolled early in January.

According 247Sports, Cupp was the top-ranked tight end in the nation. He was also ranked as the eighth-best prospect in Texas and No. 53 overall nationally.

Cupp received 22 offers, including 15 from Power Five Schools. Alabama, Florida, LSU, USC, Georgia, Missouri and Notre Dame were among the others.

He caught six touchdowns each of the past two seasons when Brock reached the state title game in 2017 and the state semifinals in 2018.