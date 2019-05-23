Texas A&M places seven on SEC preseason team but Alabama, Auburn and Florida still rule

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds.

Here’s a shock: Alabama football is loaded again.





The Crimson Tide has 13 players on Athlon’s 2019 All-Southeastern Conference preseason team, including a league-high four players on the first team offense. Alabama has a league-high seven first-team selections, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive lineman Jedrick Willis.

On the defensive side, defensive end Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses were first team selections for Alabama, which won the National Championship in January.

Texas A&M is tied for seventh in the SEC with seven All-Conference selections. The Aggies selected include first-team defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and first-team punter Braden Mann. Other Texas A&M players include second-team kick returner Jashaun Corbin and third-team quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Quartney Davis and offensive lineman Dan Moore. Safety Leon O’Neal was selected to the fourth team defense.

Athlon’s All-SEC preseason team breakdown:

Alabama, 13



Auburn, 10



Florida, 10



Georgia, 9



Missouri, 9



South Carolina, 8



Arkansas, 7



LSU, 7



Kentucky, 7



Texas A&M, 7



Tennessee, 6



Vanderbilt, 6



Mississippi State, 5



Ole Miss, 5