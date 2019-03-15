Who will replace Billy Kennedy at Texas A&M?

Texas A&M basketball is moving on from coach Billy Kennedy and a nationwide search for his replacement is on.

The Aggies announced that Kennedy had been fired on Friday after eight seasons in College Station.



A&M, which was 14-18, finished near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference at 6-12. After beating Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC tournament, the Aggies lost to Mississippi State by 26 on Thursday, ending A&M’s season.

Some of the leading candidates to replace Kennedy are Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams and University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. Williams grew up in Van Alstyne and was an A&M assistant coach under Billie Gillispie from 2004-06. Williams was an assistant at UT Arlington from 1994-98. The 16th-ranked Hokies are NCAA tournament bound. So are the Cougars, who Sampson has coached since 2014. He has also been the head coach at Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana and been an NBA assistant with the Bucks and Rockets.

According to reports, A&M owes Kennedy a $3.5 million buyout. Kennedy had six consecutive winning seasons, including two NCAA berths in 2016 and 2018.





The next Aggies’ coach will be their seventh since Shelby Metcalf was fired by athletic John David Crow in 1990 after 27 seasons.