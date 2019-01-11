Texas A&M Aggies

Report: What links Kevin Sumlin, alleged stalker/UT graduate and a racist letter?

By Peter Dawson

January 11, 2019 02:10 PM

Former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is a hot commodity right now. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill AP

Kevin Sumlin took plenty of heat when he was at Texas A&M.

And some of the criticisms were way over the line. 

Back in 2017, then then-Aggies head coach was received a letter that was both threatening and racist. 

And now we might know who sent it. 

According to a report written by Travis L. Brown of The Eagle, Robin Chiswell, a University of Texas graduate and Houston resident, is facing stalking charges in that city. 

And authorities believe that evidence he provided in that case connects him to the Sumlin letter, the report said. 

You can read The Eagle’s full report here

You can read Sumlin’s response to the letter from 2017 here.

Sumlin was fired by Texas A&M at the end of the 2017 regular season.

He was then hired to be the head football coach of the Arizona Wild Cats.

