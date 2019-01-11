Report: What links Kevin Sumlin, alleged stalker/UT graduate and a racist letter?

Kevin Sumlin took plenty of heat when he was at Texas A&M.

And some of the criticisms were way over the line.

Back in 2017, then then-Aggies head coach was received a letter that was both threatening and racist.

And now we might know who sent it.

According to a report written by Travis L. Brown of The Eagle, Robin Chiswell, a University of Texas graduate and Houston resident, is facing stalking charges in that city.

And authorities believe that evidence he provided in that case connects him to the Sumlin letter, the report said.

Sumlin was fired by Texas A&M at the end of the 2017 regular season.

He was then hired to be the head football coach of the Arizona Wild Cats.