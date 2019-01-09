Texas A&M Aggies

Ex-player of Aggies rival loses leg to bullet wound. What shot him wasn’t human, per report

By Peter Dawson

January 09, 2019 05:13 PM

Matt Bran GoFundMe Page screenshot
Things are getting weird in the deep south.

Matt Branch played for offensive line for LSU from 2008-11.

On Dec. 28, he and a few friends went duck hunting in Mississippi.

At some point during their hunt, a Labrador retriever hopped into the bed of one of the group’s vehicle and accidentally fired Branch’s shotgun.

The news was first reported by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

The group took the former Tiger to the hospital. Eventually, doctors had to amputate Branch’s left leg.

Despite having major surgery and the loss of his leg, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Friends have created a GoFundMe campaign set up to help pay for the costs of his medical care moving forward.

