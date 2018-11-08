Screenshot from a video published by MyAggieNation.com.
Watch Texas A&M freshman hit half-court shot for $10,000 in Aggies’ opener

By Peter Dawson

November 08, 2018 12:49 PM

Not too many people have terribly high expectations for Texas A&M basketball this season.

Media members picked head coach Billy Kennedy’s team was picked to finish third-to-last in the SEC.

But if he needs to add a player, he might look at Hunter Prabhu.

The freshman was in the stands for the the Aggies’ 98-83 season-opening win over Savannah State.

And during a timeout, he drained his third attempt at a half-court shot to win $10,000 as part of a promotion sponsored by Mountain Dew.

“I kept trying to maintain my balance, because I didn’t want to cross the half-court line so I didn’t cheat or anything,” Prabhu told MyAggieNation.com kept my balance and I looked up and my mouth just dropped and I couldn’t believe it.”

Kennedy also told the publication this: “He made the toughest shot we had beyond 3-point line. Pretty impressive.”

